Buxton boss hails new full-time model and strong Manchester City links

John McGrath says some results haven't reflected how well Buxton have played.

​John McGrath says the new, professional environment at Buxton has been an exciting thing to be part of as the club continues to adapt to full-time football.

McGrath was appointed as the new Bucks boss in May, just as the club began its transition to being a professional club.

That also involved wholesale changes to the playing squad, with just a handful of players remaining from last season as McGrath recruited from far and wide a squad that now averages an age of around 21-years-old.

And he says it’s been pleasing to see the club coping so well with the new way of operating.

Ben Sault slides home Buxton's winner against Leamington. Photo: Phil Peat Photography.

He said: “I’ve been really pleased with things in terms of how it’s working around the club as a whole.

"We knew it was a project that would take a while to get going and a long-term investment, but everything is going really well.

"The recruitment has been good and we have a young squad, which is great for the club as the player investment is important, and we’re playing some really good football.

"Some of the results over the last few weeks haven’t mirrored where we should be, but there have been lots of positives.”

McGrath believes that with so many of the new recruits being young players, it’s helped with them all settling in and gelling so well as a team.

He said: “They’re all here for a reason, to make Buxton better, and we want them to mature in the professional environment, drive each other on and be not just team mates on the pitch but also good mates off it.

"We’ve lost games at times due to a bit of naivety or youthful exuberance, but we’ll only get better and the squad will get stronger, and that applies to the coaching staff too.

"We knew it would be a young squad but the boys have taken to it really well and are a great group.

"You need that bit of experience mixed in too, which is where players like Diego De Girolamo, Tommy Elliott, Jack Stobbs and Connor Kirby come in – Connor is only 25 but still very experienced compared to some.

"They are there to guide the younger boys. A lot are 18 or 19 – Sam Tomlinson is only 17 – and they need hte senior players to mould and guide them.

"It’s a harsh league to come into. Probably 75 per cent of the teams are part-time with senior players that have played a vast amount of non-league games, so we’re chucking youngsters into that but there is no better learning curve.”

McGrath says that it’s an exciting time for Buxton as the club aims to establish itself as a professional outfit.

He said: “Obviously I’m only looking at it from May onwards when I came in at the start of the transition, but everything is geared for full-time football.

"We’ve got the ground which we can train on with it being 3G but the new training ground will be ready soon. We have a good, young squad that are progressive, a young manager and good backroom staff all geared to make it better.”

McGrath also highlighted the potential benefits of what is becoming a good relationship with Manchester City.

City have loaned goalkeeper True Grant to the Bucks, with McGrath hopeful that them having seen what the club has to offer might mean further collaborations in the future.

He said: “True’s dad, Lee, played with our goalkeeping coach Jon Stewart and my assistant Pablo Mills, so there was that initial link, but as a result of True being here they’re getting to see how we run things, the structure, how we play and so on.

"They don’t loan to many clubs, it needs to be clubs with a certain style of play and structure, which we tick for a number of others too.

"They’re the leading team in world football so to get their praise means we must be doing something right.

"They even invited us up to their training complex for a match against their U23s a few weeks ago during the last international break which was a fantastic experience for us all. The staff were very complimentary about my team.

"They wanted a game against a team that would mirror how they play so it was good that their first port of call was us.

"From a coaching point of view it was interesting to see how they run things and great for our young lads to compete against their players too.”

As for the rest of the season, McGrath is confident a good run of results will soon come, adding: “The only thing missing at times has been the results – we’ve been in every game we’ve played in and only lost narrowly.

"Performances have been there, we just need to turn the key in vital moments and take our chances, but these are young players who are learning all the time and will also learn from the mistakes they’ll inevitably make.”

