Buxton beef up with new quartet - and more could be on the way

Buxton bolstered their squad with four new faces this week and manager Jamie Vermiglio said more could still arrive as they beef up for the club's first ever season at National League North level, which began with a 1-1 draw at 10-men Peterborough Sports on Saturday.

By John Lomas
Tuesday, 9th August 2022, 3:53 pm
Updated Tuesday, 9th August 2022, 3:53 pm

Harry Bourne, Mace Goodridge, and Sirhat Tasdemir all signed this week, Goodbridge going straight into Saturday's team and Tasdemir on the bench in a squad that included other newcomers Declan Poole, Shane Brisley, Jake Moult, Connor Kirby, Jack McKay and Harry Bunn.

Former Sheffield United, Matlock Town, Barrow, Dover and Gainsborough Trinity midfielder Ollie Greaves has also signed pending international clearance from a spell at Spanish club CS Almuñécar.

The Bucks kick off their home campaign this Saturday, taking on Curzon Ashton in a 3pm kick-off.

Action from Buxton's opener at Peterborough Sports. Photo by James Richardson Photography.

Boss Jamie Vermiglio was forced into changes at Peterborough with Diego de Girolamo and Tommy Elliot missing through illness and injury respectively.

“It was disappointing not to have them two today,” he said.

“I expected it with Tommy but not with Diego. Unfortunately he's not very well and hopefully he will be back for training this week.

“But their absence just allows an opportunity for others to come and step up and be counted and I thought Jason Gilchrist did that today. He's took his goal really well and worked hard. He didn't get a lot of the ball in the second half and probably tired a little bit through his own admission, but he was really good.

“Mace has come straight into the side after being with us in pre-season. I know him very well and his energy levels are great. He picks up a lot of second balls.

“Harry and Taz also found themselves in the squad today having been with us through pre-season and showed an ultimate desire to be with Buxton Football Club. That's what we want – players who want to be here.”

On further additions, he added: “Recruitment's never really done – you are always on the look-out. “So I am still looking and having conversations. We've only got a small squad and I would like to build on that.

“Having Tuesday and Thursday to train with no midweek game now is great after the first weekend.

“I think all managers would prefer it like that. You can just regroup, get organised, and get ready to kick on for what's going to be a tough game at home on Saturday.”

