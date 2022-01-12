Boss Steve Cunningham still confident his Buxton will be in the NPL promotion mix at the end of the season

Steve Cunningham is confident Buxton will be battling for promotion at the business end of the season.

Buxton are currently four points off NPL leaders Matlock Town, having played one game more.

But with plenty of points still to play for, Cunningham remains firm in his belief that the tide will soon turn in Buxton’s favour.

“We are staying positive and we won't let it (four straight defeats) get to us.” he said.

“My job is to bring the boys through. It is tough but we will still be a team who will be up there going for promotion at the end of the season.

“We are now the hunters again instead of being the hunter. The results will come, there is no doubt about it.

“I am not going to paper over cracks. When I look at the individual performances in all the games, we're not a million miles away, it is just fine margins that seem to be going against us.

“The problem we have is we are getting done for every mistake we have made and are not killing teams off.

“In the four games we have taken the lead in three of them and been the best team in large parts of the games.

Matlock and South Shields won't win every game and run away with it, They will drop points.

"We need to stop the run we are in and get some confidence going over a couple of games and then start again.

“It's very easy to look at us and say we have chucked it away, but we were never going to run away with it.

“Teams won't win every game, points will be dropped and it is the tea that can create the best run of consistency.

We will still be challenging for promotion, which is what the objective was at the start of the season."

Cunningham now wants everyone involved to take ownership of the situation in order to turn things around.

“We need to look in the mirror and take ownership,” he said. “Let’s stop making the mistakes that are hurting us and take the chances like we have previously done.

“It was ruthless when we first came in and we are capable and scoring plenty.