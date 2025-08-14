Crash ends Kents race weekend at Cadwell Park

Chris Kent being attended by race officials at Cadwell Park

Round 5 of the BMCRC racing season rolled into the Cadwell Park Circuit in Lincolnshire on the first weekend in July. Buxton man Chris Kent was there to resume his season after missing 2 rounds due to work commitments. “I’m hoping to continue the progress from Oulton Park last time out“.

Kent qualified in 4th place and got a decent start in Race 1 quickly establishing himself in 3rd place, in sight of the leaders but not quite able to reel them in.

“That was promising and I’m hoping a front row start will give me a fighting chance in the next race”

Unfortunately a loose fuel pipe on the way to the grid meant Kent had to pull off and was only able to start after reattaching the pipe, by which time the back of the pack had disappeared around the first corner. Despite a spirited charge around the first lap and with the other riders in sight, the errant fuel pipe worked loose again and caused Kent to crash on lap 2. “Perhaps I should have been a bit more circumspect and accepted not being able to do that race, but in the heat of the moment and with the adrenaline flowing I took a chance and it didn’t pay off this time”

Chris Kent crashes at Cadwell Park

For a wet Race 3 on Sunday morning the local rider had to start from back on row 3 but a great start saw him slot into 3rd place quickly and hold that position until the race was red flagged. At the restart Kent got caught up in a 5 way battle for 2nd place. The conditions were very poor and Kent was suffering from poor visibility through a rain streaked visor.

Towards the end of the race Kent made some moves and looked like gaining a couple of places but on the last lap a yellow flag came out, quickly followed by a red flag, halting the race. Unsighted as the flags appeared, Kent clipped another rider and was sent head-first into the tyre wall. The impact flung him over the wall into a spectator fence. Marshals and medical staff attended the fallen rider but happily he was able to get up after a few minutes and limp away to the waiting ambulance.

“That was a bit of a surprise” said Kent afterwards “one minute I was looking at a podium finish and the next I’m lying in a heap on the wrong side of the tyre wall. A 3rd, a 5th and 2 crashes weren’t what I was hoping for but I’m very grateful to the medics and officials who looked after me and I hope to be back at the next round at Snetterton”