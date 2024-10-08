Buxton racer secures two podium finishes at Brands Hatch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Buxton racer Chris Kent hoping to end the year with a good performance on his MZ250 in the final round of the BMCRC 2024 season at Brands Hatch.

Changeable weather conditions made tyre choice tricky but, fortunately for the MZ’s, all their races were run in dry conditions so everyone could properly go for it.

Unusually Race control decided to split the classes so the MZ’s had their first solo grid for several years on the Saturday. This meant there would be no interference from riders on another type of machinery.

Race 1 - Chris started in 4th position and was into 2nd by the third corner. The usual MZ battle ensued with Chris dropping back to 4th at the start of lap 3.

Battles were occurring in the leading pack of 5 and the Buxton man was able to reclaim 3rd and get right up behind the leading pair but a mistake at Paddock Hill bend on the final lap meant he ran wide and dropped back to 5th place, where he remained until the end.

The fastest lap in the first race meant Chris was on pole for Race 2 and with a great start took the holeshot leading into the first corner.

At the end of lap 2 though he had been passed and was in 4th place but fought back into 2nd and then took the lead on lap 5. A too and fro battle was happening at the front with Chris passing into Paddock Hill but being re-passed into Druids. Going for the win on the last lap, Chris ran wide and dropped to 4th place.

Sunday’s races once again saw the MZ250’s start on a split grid with another class.

Race 3 began with the local man on row 2 but another great start saw him once again lead into turn 1. A 2 way battle ensued until back markers from the other class enabled a new rookie MZ racer to get involved and showed good speed alongside the leaders.

Positions swapped and elbows were rubbed with some close racing but eventually the more experienced riders were able to pull a gap and fight for the win between themselves.

A slight delay passing another slower rider meant Chris wasn’t quite able to challenge for the win but collected 2nd place.

The final race of the 2024 season began with Chris making a poor start and only being in 5th place into the first corner, before climbed back up and fought off a spirited challenge for the final podium place and took the 3rd place by 3 hundredths of a second.

“It’s been a decent season overall. I’ve been getting used to a new bike frame this year and I’m happy to have been at the sharp end in many of the races,” he aid.

"I’m getting to know how the bike handles and its limitations so next season I hope to be more competitive. This weekend has lifted me from 6th to 4th place in the overall Championship but I could have been higher up had I not missed 2 rounds due to work commitments. I can’t wait for 2025.”