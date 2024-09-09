Buxton racer gains podium at Snetterton

The penultimate round of the BMCRC 2024 season arrived at the Snetterton Circuit in Norfolk on the weekend of August 31st/Sept 1st with Buxton racer Chris Kent hoping to continue progress on his MZ250 after missing the previous round due to work commitments.

The missed rounds have meant that Chris has no realistic chance of placing in the Championships so he was focused on improving his performances and fighting for podiums.

Qualifying in 4th place, over 2 seconds off the pole position time, was not the best position to be in, but a good start to Race 1 saw Chris get away with the leading pack of 6 and maintain his 4th place until the end of lap 1 when the leader had an engine problem and allowed Chris through into 2nd place. He briefly dropped back to 3rd place on the infield section before slipstreaming into the lead on the back straight.

Thereafter a sequence of missed gears dropped the Buxton man back to 3rd place and this looked like being his finishing position before a fuel pipe came loose on the last lap and forced him to retire. “Well, despite not finishing, I had good speed and was able to stay with the leaders. The gear selection issue is worrying though. I’ll be trying a different technique in the next race” said Chris afterwards.

Chris Kent in action at Snetterton

Race 2 meant another 4th place start but a great reaction saw Chris take the lead into the 2nd corner. However a missed gear dropped him back to 2nd place and then another to 4th. On the 2nd lap a mistake by the leaders allowed Chris back to 3rd place where a battle for the final podium place ensued. 2 laps from the end the lead rider dropped out and Chris was able to use the back-markers effectively to create a safe gap to come home in 2nd place.

“The gear selection issue is still a concern. I’m missing too many apexs and losing places because of it, but my overall speed was good and I’ve reduced my lap times by a couple of seconds from qualifying so it is going in the right direction," he said.

Race 3 on Sunday morning once again saw the race start in dry conditions and Chris was on the front row for this one. A decent start once again saw him with the lead group and using the slipstream was able to pass 2 riders for the lead under the bridge at the end of the straight.

The lead changed hands again on the next short straight before Chris regained it at the first corner of lap 2 only to lose it again on the infield section. MZ racing is known for its closeness and this race was no different. Chris again took the lead on the long straight only to lose it once more on the finish straight and regain it into the hairpin and then lose it in the infield. The recurring gear selection issue then dropped him back to 6th place where he remained until the last corner when 2 riders ahead slipped off at the final corner, promoting him to 4th.

Race 4 meant a 5th place start on the 2nd row for the local man and saw a 6 way fight for the lead develop. Chris took the lead at the end of the straight and a sequence of pass and repass continued for the next couple of laps until 2 mistakes on sequential corners dropped him back to 6th place.

An outrageous move around the outside of the long right hander Corams at the end of the penultimate lap moved the Buxton rider into 4th place, and on the final back straight a 3 bike slipstream whipped him into the lead. However the lead was lost on the next short straight and an attempted repeat of the Corams outside pass didn’t quite work, so Chris's run to the line was compromised and he fell back to 4th place.

“Overall I’m happy with the weekends racing," he added.

"The results might have been better but my pace was competitive and I think we solved the gear selection issue for the final race.” The next round is at Brands Hatch on Sept 21st/22nd."