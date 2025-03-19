Brands Hatch double podium for Buxton racer

Chris Kent in action at Brands Hatch

The British Motorcycle Racing Club 2025 Season Opener on the Brands Hatch Indy circuit took place in dry and bright but cold conditions on the weekend of March 15/16.

Local racer Chris Kent travelled South to contend the MZ British Championship on his currently unsupported TS250.

Qualifying on Saturday morning went well and Chris achieved a front row start for Race 1 which got away bright and early as the very first club race of the year. A good start saw Chris slot into 3rd place at the first corner and then move up to 2nd at the next.

Over the first 3 laps the lead changed hands several times until slower riders became an issue. Unfortunately Chris was held up by a couple of these and, with a couple of poor gear selections, dropped back into the clutches of 2 other riders eventually coming home a close 4th. “That wasn’t a bad start although the mistakes cost me a podium”

Race 2 saw a second row start for the Buxton man but an excellent get away saw him take 2nd place at the first turn. The leaders pace was very high and Chris was unable to match it initially. A fight with the reigning champion ended when the other rider was taken out very wide by a slower rider unaware of the battle behind him. This gave 2nd place back to our man but also allowed 2 other riders to close in.

A 3 lap battle with an up and coming racer ended at the line with Chris using the slipstream to take 2nd place by a few hundredths of a second. “I wasn’t quite able to match the leaders pace at the start in that race but am happy to have battled hard and grabbed a good podium”

The Third race got away on Sunday morning and this time 3 riders vied for the lead with first place changing many times in the first 3 laps. Unfortunately Chris came to grief with a malfunction just after he had taken the lead with an audacious pass of 2 riders through the Druids hairpin. Flat out at the end of Cooper Straight just about to tip in to the left at Surtees, Chris’s front fender ripped loose and jammed under the front tyre causing him to crash at almost 90mph.

“It was an unusual place to crash so I was somewhat perplexed as to what happened but now I understand the cause I can ensure it doesn’t happen again. It’s a pity as I felt I had a possibility to win that race,” he said.

The final MZ race of the weekend saw Chris with another front row start and once again slot into 2nd place. Again the leader was able to pull a small gap as backmarkers became an issue.

A massive scrap was building for the other podium places and some very close racing was going on when a fallen rider from the other class caused a red flag to be shown and the race result was decided on the positions at the end of the previous full lap, which ultimately gave the Buxton man another 2nd place.

“That was good fun. I’m feeling a bit second hand after this mornings crash but was able to put some decent lap times in and running near the front was my aim for this weekend. Hopefully I can build on this for the next round at Oulton Park at the start of April”