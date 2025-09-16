A mixed weekend for Buxton racer in Norfolk

Chris Kent on the home straight at Snetterton

Podium battles, a mechanical and a crash meant a mixed weekends racing for Buxton racer Chris Kent at Snetterton in Norfolk.

A windy but mostly dry Snetterton Circuit in Norfolk greeted the motorcycle racers competing in Round 6 of the British Motorcycle Clubs’ 2025 season. Amongst them was Buxton racer Chris Kent returning to racing for the first time since his big crash at Cadwell in early July.

“I’m not feeling any lasting effects from the crash and we’ve checked the bike over and it appears to be ok. We’ve also made some upgrades to the engine too so I’m hoping to be more competitive this weekend” said Chris before the first race.

A wet test day on the Friday meant the first dry track session was qualifying on Saturday morning. Kent looked to be really pushing and was able to qualify 3rd, albeit several seconds off pole.

MZ250 battle at Snetterton

Race 1 got underway with Kent slotting into 3rd through the first few bends but a series of missed gears and running wide onto the rumble strips caused the local man to drop back into a 3 way fight for the final podium place. On the last lap the riders caught one of the slower riders in the other class who, once passed, then repassed Kent into the hairpin causing our man to crash out. “I’m really angry about the other riders actions” Kent said afterwards “For a backmarker in another class to deliberately mess up anothers’ race is incredibly bad form and very unsporting, He lost me the chance of a valuable podium place”

Race 2 began with Kent on the 2nd row, and once again the lead 2 riders pulled away leaving Kent in a 3 way fight. Some classic MZ250 racing occurred, with places being swapped, often at consecutive corners, elbows and knees being rubbed, but always the racing was clean and fair. The main battle for 3rd developed between Kent and Rogers, a 4 time class champion with Rogers eventually crossing the line 0.007s ahead. “That was a hell of a scrap” said Kent back in the paddock, “We made some adjustments since we had a slight engine problem in Race 1, which gave me a bit better performance so I was actually able to battle in that race”

Race 3, on Sunday morning saw Kent start from the front row and another race long battle developed with 5 riders fighting for the final 2 podium places. Once again Kent and Rogers fought but this time the previous 2nd place rider and triple champion Pete Woodall was involved. Another MZ250 style race took place. Very close racing, wheel-to-wheel passes and late braking moves made for an exciting race to be in and to watch until, on the penultimate lap, Kent had a gear change issue and dropped back from Woodall in second place. This also held up the other riders and despite a late challenge from Rogers, Kent was able to hold onto the 3rd place at the line. “Another fun race to be in. The suspension changes we made between races improved the handling so I could properly attack the faster corners but a couple of mistakes lost me the chance of a 2nd place in that one”

The final race of the weekend had Kent get away in 2nd place for the first lap but missed gear changes allowed others to catch and pass him. Kent appeared to be having major issues and eventually retired the bike with gearbox problems. “I’m gutted to have had to pull out of that one. I felt that I was finding a good rhythm with the bike again and a 2nd place was definitely achievable, but a 3rd and a 4th place finishes and some great battles are not bad way to spend the weekend” Next race is at Brands Hatch Sept 20/21