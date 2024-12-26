Brianna Alexander lost over four stone using the Simple weight-loss app | Simple

Weight loss app Simple helps people shed the pounds through fasting, nutritional education and workout plans - and with guidance from an AI coach. Three women have shared how they’ve reached their weight loss goals with the help the app and its AI coach, Avo.

Whether you need quick results or you’d rather take it slow, users of the Simple app have given glowing testimonials after hitting their weight goals*.

Brianna Alexander lost 60lbs - just over four stone - in three years using the Simple weight-loss app.

She said: “Through the app, I’ve been able to lose an incredible 60lbs and improve both my mental and physical health.

“When I started in 2020, I was eating terrible fast food, no fruit and veggies in my diet. I knew I wasn’t on the right path, I was stress eating a lot and binge eating, and just really not liking the way my body was looking and feeling. My energy was very low at the time.

Brianna Alexander on her Simple app journey | Simple

“Through the app I’ve actually been able to learn a lot more about my nutrition and some of the things that make you feel better when you eat certain foods and why you crash after eating a big meal, things like that. The coach, which is AI, can help you get up your grocery list, your meal plans and your workouts.

“The app makes it really easy, you can set up push notifications on your phone so you don't forget to track or fast, I highly recommend it.”

One huge draw to Simple is that there’s no calorie counting and no restrictions - so those who have tried diet plans may find Simple’s approach more attractive.

What you can do is log your meals through either taking a photograph, typing it in or audio-recording it, and you’ll get guidance on whether what’s on your plate is nutritionally valuable or not.

Danielle Broadway lost over five stone with the Simple app | Simple

The AI coach, Avo, is also a unique feature. Danielle Broadway, who lost 72lbs - just over five stone - in five months with the Simple app, said: “Avo is artificial intelligence, but he doesn’t really feel like that, you feel like you’re talking to a real live person. I had a lot of questions in the beginning on what I could and couldn’t have.

“Having that AI coach there, anytime I needed it, it probably helped me more than anything else.”

Avo learns more about you the more you interact with it, and you can ask for healthy recipe ideas, workout suggestions and even help planning your fasting around your schedule.

Laci Gilbert has lost more than six stone with the Simple app | Simple

Laci Gilbert lost 86lbs, down from her starting weight of 275lb - around six stone - and she said her daughter’s worry about her weight is what pushed her to make a change.

She said: “The Simple app has not only helped me lose the weight that changed the way I live, this is a lifestyle change. It’s not a diet, it’s something sustainable, it’s something you can do for the rest of your life.”

If you want to try the Simple app, now’s a great time as there’s 60% off with the code SIMPLEDEAL - which means plans start from just £8 a month. You’ll be asked to fill out a detailed survey about your health, lifestyle and former weight-loss attempts, and a tailored plan will be made for you to start you on your weight-loss journey. You can sign up here.

