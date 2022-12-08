Women’s gifts for Christmas 2022: best present ideas for mum, wife, sister or friends, from jewellery to books

The cardinal rule of gift shopping for women is to remember - first and foremost - that they’re people. There’s no magical ceremony that happens that means they’re instantaneously interested in nothing but flowers, smellies and aprons for the rest of their life (though there’s nothing wrong with any of those products, well chosen).

How to find a thoughtful present for a woman

Essentially, the key to shopping for your woman is the key to shopping for anyone - think about what they enjoy doing when they’re not busy running their lives. Mothers, sisters, and wives come in every mode: book lovers, bikers, fitness freaks, keen cooks, outdoor explorers, homebodies, all of the above and more.

We’ve rounded up a selection of gifts designed to pamper, entertain and delight - there’s something here to delight every type of mother, wife, or sister this Christmas.

Please note - there are some gifts, such as the White Company PJs and the Vieve red lipstick, that have been kept in from last year’s gift guide for women. Classics are classics, these are our favourite examples of the items we have found, and we feel no need to come up with a newer version for the sake of modishness. They’re brilliant - they deserve continued inclusion.

Public Rec Here to There Leggings gym bunnies £110.00 Buy now Buy now It’s a crowded market, the world of gym gear, but when it comes to style, comfort, and high performance, we always reach for our Public Rec leggings. Yes, they’re not the cheapest option, but they’re far and away the best: comfortable, with no roll-up or bunching at the waist. Flattering on every kind of figure. Soft as lambskin to pull on, sweat-wicking, and can withstand a HIIT workout as easily as heavy weights session. If she’s a gym rat, she’ll adore these.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 thumping beats and cool tunes £17.00 Buy now Buy now Know a lady who loves music, or tuning out to a great podcast? Be it for commuting or a trip to the gym, these noise-cancelling wiresless earbuds from sound experts Sennheiser will provide her with excellent sound - and block out unwanted noise. Your options are endless when it comes to wireless earbuds, but Sennheiser is marked out by one thing - sound quality. It’s outstanding. Whatever the genre, our tester was blown away by how good everything sounded. Playback is incredibly crisp and balanced. Pump up the volume and there’s markedly little distortion. Even cooler: Sennheiser Momentum 3’s active noise cancellation is adaptive. The earbuds’ have built-in microphones, which are used to automatically adjust the ANC levels depending on how loud your surroundings are. An impressive set of earbuds.

One4all Gift Card flexibility £10.00 Buy now Buy now A gift card, you say? How revolutionary. But look, sometimes there are people - a sister-in-law you don’t know well yet, a colleague - you want to get a little something for without having a fair idea what. The reason the One4All Gift Card warrants inclusion is that it can be spent in over 50,000 outlets, and by over 130 high street brands. That means whatever her tastes or interests she’ll be able to find something to tickle her - from the likes of Boots, John Lewis, H&M or Argos. The amount on the card can be checked online and you can load it up with between £10 or £120.

Shark FlexStyle Air Styler & Hair Dryer better than a Dyson airwrap £299.00 Buy now Buy now Google trends shows that the Dyson Airwrap continues to be THE hotly hunted after hair tool - but let us let you in on a secret, having tried the Dyson Airwrap: the Shark FlexStyler is cheaper - and better. Yes, you heard it. Quieter, lighter, and with more reliable results, we adore our FlexStyler. It comes with five attachments - to dry, straighten, curl and boost volume. First and foremost, it’s a high-tech, fast working hairdryer - impressively fast at drying our long tresses - but with a press of a button it transforms it into a hot brush, curler or diffuser. And it packs neatly into a compact box. What’s included? In detail: The base styling wand (which converts into a hair dryer)

Auto-wrap curlers

Oval brush

Paddle brush

Concentrated nozzle (for drying)

Diffuser (for defining curls) As a hairstyling idiot, it took precisely 10 minutes for us to figure out - the curling barrels take a little knack. But once you master it, it’s as easy and reliable as can be. Luxurious, beautiful, lightweight, multi-tasking, quiet, reliable - it may look pricy, but this a very, very sound investment.

Annotated Manuscripts - from Alice in Wonderland to Frankenstein bibliophiles £140.00 Buy now Buy now If she adores literatures, these lovingly rendered annotated manscripts will delight. Independent publisher SP Books produces luxury manuscript editions of classic texts - so she can read her favourite work of fiction in the author’s own handwriting, with gorgeous illustrations and notations. SP Books’ extensive back catalogue of literary classics, including Mrs Dalloway, Jane Eyre, The Picture of Dorian Gray, The Great Gatsby, and Oliver Twist. Stunning.

Angel’s Envy Whiskey if she loves a bourbon £56.00 Buy now Buy now Don’t let anyone away with the Angel’s Share - grab the Angel’s Envy, instead. This delicious wee bourbon is a smooth supping drink - finished in Port casks, it’s lightly sweet, with a hint of vanilla, and lingering Port on the tongue. Rich and easy to drink, it’s ideal for slowly savouring on a winter’s night.

The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present by Paul McCartney a Beatles lover £60.00 Know a musicophile? this will tickle her fancy - one of Britain’s most beloved, celebrated troubadours tells the story of his life via the astonishing lyrics he’s written. Paul McCartney’s life and art is captured through 154 songs from every stage of his career: boyhood compositions, a decade with The Beatles, to Wings and his solo albums to the present. It’s presented with a selection of never-seen-before material from McCartney’s personal archive - drafts, letters, photographs which make this also a unique visual record of one of the greatest songwriters of all time. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Vieve Modern Matte Lipstick in Muse dynasty realness £21.00 Buy now Buy now There are red lipstick, and then there are red lipsticks, and this is the latter. In fact, the tester of this product has in excess of 100 red lipsticks crowding her dresser - and this is her absolute favourite. Why? It’s a brilliant, true red, guaranteed to make teeth look whiter, complexions more clear. It smooths on easily and feels cushiony soft, with impressive staying power (even when eating). The leather-texture packaging is ultra-cool and distinctive. In a word - perfect.

The White Company Cotton Classic Pyjama Set delicious slumber £80.00 Buy now Buy now Comfortable, stylish, classic, she’ll adore wearing these on languid weekends reading the newspapers. If she suffers from night sweats (hello, menopause), the breathable cotton will keep you cool and temperature regulated. These aren’t toasty jammies, but a set she can wear year-round and feel collected and classy.

Smeg Hand Mixer in Red cooking up a storm £149.00 Buy now Buy now If your mum ever watches Nigella Lawson use her magnificent food mixer while baking and covets the machinery, this will make her happy. The Nigella option - a Kitchenaid - will set you back around £500, but this very stylish Smeg hand mixer won’t cost you as dearly. It works like a dream though. A retro-styled 250W mix, it can operate at nine different speeds. It comes with wire whisks, beaters and dough hooks, plus a storage bag in which to keep them when not in use.

Champagne Afternoon Tea for Two at The Langham London a big day out £166.00 Buy now Buy now A decadent, fizz-laden day out in on of the most exciting cities in the world. Perfect for treating mum or a best friend. Served in the opulent Palm Court restaurant

A selection of sandwiches, cakes, pastries and scones

A glass of Perrier-Jouët Grand Brut NV each

All served on Wedgwood speciality teas and teaware