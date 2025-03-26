Cheapest Ninja air fryer: Amazing deal emerges in the Amazon Spring Sale

The AF140UK has all the Ninja features, for a very accessible price | Amazon

Is this the cheapest Ninja air fryer in the country? The price trackers certainly think so

It's not as easy as you might think to find a Ninja air fryer for less than £100. The brand is known for quality and performance, but this does come at a price.

For example, the best-selling Ninja air fryer, the AF400UK, is selling incredibly well in the current Amazon Spring Sale, because it's discounted by 25% - but it's still £179.99.

And even if you wanted the very cheapest model on the market, the compact AF100UK, it's rare you find one for less than £80.

For an air fryer with nearly five litres of capacity, it's very compact | Amazon

But this is silly season for deals, as manufacturers clear their stocks ahead of the warmer months, and the Ninja Air Fryer Pro AF140UK has seen some incredible discounts.

It's a 4.7-litre, single-drawer air fryer with all the usual Ninja features. So it has the digital control panel, 2,000w of power, and all the modes and presets, including roast, reheat, dehydrate, and cook from frozen.

It comes with a crisper plate that's ideal for chips, and a recipe guide. Oh, and a 42% discount on Amazon.

That's right, this premium air fryer is knocking on the door of half price. So instead of paying the usual £129.99, it's now £75.99.

The crisper plate is aimed at perfecting the crispiest chips | Amazon

Admittedly, a few other stores are jumping on the bandwagon, but they're not quite matching Amazon's price.

Argos, for example, has it for £79.99 and John Lewis isn't being knowingly undersold, because theirs is also £79.99.

But the Amazon deal is the clincher because it's that little bit cheaper.

There is, however, a small catch. It's a deal reserved only for Prime members. Most of us probably are members, but if you're not, all is not lost. There's a simple, free way of signing up to a free trial for 30 days, with all the other Prime benefits included. Click here to find out how to do that.

The Amazon Spring Deal Days event runs until the end of March, so there's still a bit of time to grab a bargain Ninja air fryer - just make sure you take the plunge before stocks run out.