Cory Smith was at work when BOTB's film crew turned up to surprise him | BOTB

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A father-of-two has scooped a £187,000 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Hybrid and £50,000 cash through BOTB’s weekly Spot the Ball competition.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A father-of-two has won a brand-new Porsche 911 in a life-changing prize bundle worth £187,000 just by playing a Spot the Ball competition online.

Cory Smith, from Bedfordshire, was at work when he received news that he was the winner of this week’s BOTB Dream Car Competition and had won the iconic sports car along with a £50,000 cash prize.

Presenter Christian Williams gave him a call, pretending to be a delivery driver with a package to drop off. But Cory instantly recognised Christian’s voice from the BOTB videos he’s watched over the years.

“I thought, I know that voice!” he said. “That’s when it hit me that I might have actually won something, but I couldn’t even remember what I’d played for.”

Cory plans to keep the car, rather than taking a cash alternative | BOTB

Moments later, Christian and fellow presenter Katie Knight met him in person to reveal the real reason for the visit.

Still in disbelief, the long-time BOTB player was led around the corner where his gleaming new Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Hybrid was waiting.

“Oh wow! Honestly, I didn’t think I was going to win,” Cory said.

“When I was younger, my parents used to play the Spot the Ball competition in the newspaper, so I guess this is the new-age version of that.

"I had a few things planned to say if I ever won, but now everything’s gone out the window.”

Cory says he will use some of the cash windfall to help his family | BOTB

Christian invited Cory, who works in the property market, to sit inside the car and fire up the engine, pointing out some of the car’s standout features – including its 534bhp.

Cory, who already owns a 4x4 family car, said: “I thought it’d be nice to also have something sporty.”

As if the new Porsche wasn’t enough, his prize also included £50,000 in cash, which was hidden in the boot of the car.

Cory said he plans to use the money to go on holiday, pay off some bills, invest for the future, and help out his family – including his mum, who’s recently retired.

Christian said: “It’s such a wicked car. It’s got everything – the power, the performance and that unmistakable Porsche feel.

Spot the Ball players have to guess the position of the ball to the nearest pixel | BOTB

"You can tell from Cory’s face just how much of a dream moment this was for him.”

Katie added: “Cory’s been playing BOTB for years, so to finally see him win was brilliant.

“The Porsche is a dream car for so many people, and with £50,000 in the boot too, it really doesn’t get better than that.”

BOTB hands over the keys to a dream car each week, as well as offering lifestyle prizes.

It is also currently offering people the chance to win a luxury four-bedroom home in Essex worth £1.3 million in a competition costing just £1.

Abbott This little wearable gadget can help you lose weight - here's how The Abbott Lingo biosensor is a next-generation wearable that tracks real-time glucose levels to help users understand how their diet and habits affect their energy, weight and overall wellbeing. Worn discreetly on the upper arm, it connects to an app that provides personalised insights and coaching to encourage steadier glucose levels and better daily balance. Available without prescription, each sensor lasts two weeks, offering a detailed snapshot of how your body responds to food, sleep and stress. Find out more about the Abbot Lingo biosensor by clicking here

Walkfit Get fitter by walking: this app builds a personalised plan just for you 🚶‍♀️📱 £ 6.00 If traditional diets or gruelling gym routines aren’t for you, WalkFit could be the smarter way to shift weight. This clever app designs a personalised walking plan based on your fitness goals, using your daily step count and calorie intake to keep you on track. It’s simple, low-impact and effective – and it even syncs with your smartwatch to adapt your plan as you go 💪⌚. Right now, there’s a 61% discount on the four-week plan, which could be long enough to see real results. Start your WalkFit plan today and save 61% by clicking here. 🏃‍♂️🔥