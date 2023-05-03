News you can trust since 1852
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
2 minutes ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
5 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
5 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion
20 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
20 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies

TOWIE star Amber Turner announces break-up with Dan Edgar after six years together

Amber Turner and Dan Edgar first met on the ITVBe reality show The Only Way Is Essex in 2017 and had recently purchased a home together in December

Ayaan Ali
By Ayaan Ali
Published 3rd May 2023, 11:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 11:44 BST

TOWIE star Amber Turner has confirmed her split from Dan Edgar after the couple dated for more than six years. 

Amber confirmed their break-up in one of her Instagram stories, where she expressed that she wanted to put an end to "speculation" about their relationship.

The 29-year-old reality star wrote: "I wasn't going to post anything but due to speculation and questions, I feel like I need to," she wrote to her social media followers.

"Yes, me and Dan have split. I honestly wish him the best for the future. Please respect our privacy at this time. Thank you."

Most Popular

    Dan has yet to make a public statement about their split on his own social media page. 

    It comes after it was believed the couple had already gone their separate ways, due to series tabloid reports and Dan unfollowing Amber on Instagram.

    The couple met on TOWIE back in 2017 and had been together ever since. Amber and Dan recently purchased a home together in December 2022.

    At the time, Amber said: “And just like that we are moving!! Happy & sad all in one…Breakups, makeups, arguments & some of the happiest memories ever! Where we brought our little baby Oliver home too! Will be sad to leave but excited for our next chapter…”

    Related topics:Instagram