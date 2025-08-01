Pilot scheme reveals widespread genetic sensitivity to common medicines

A pilot scheme has revealed a widespread genetic sensitivity to common medicines | Pexels from Pixabay

A pilot scheme has revealed a widespread genetic sensitivity to common medicines which could increase side effects or stop them working as they should.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trial saw 2,200 adults undergo whole genome sequencing to analyse how their individual DNA responds to the likes of antibiotics and over the counter painkillers.

A staggering 99 per cent showed a genetic variant that affects their sensitivity to certain medicines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This could mean some drugs, including over the counter, everyday painkillers, antibiotics and other prescription medications, won’t work for some people based on their individual DNA.

The blood test, part of Bupa’s My Genomic Health scheme, also looked their genetic risk of developing 36 preventable diseases including cancers, heart conditions and type 2 diabetes.

It found 91 per cent of participants were found to be at risk of developing a disease with genetic and lifestyle risk factors, such as fatty liver disease, breast cancer and certain heart diseases.

While 73 per cent had multiple genetic variants that put them at raised risk of developing a condition that could be prevented or detected early, leading to better health outcomes, including the likes of high cholesterol, skin cancer and type 2 diabetes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And 49 per cent were found to be carriers of a genetic variant that could lead to raised risk of certain condition in future generations.

Following the successful pilot, Medication Check can now be purchased through Bupa [https://www.bupa.co.uk/health/payg/medication-check], and will also be available to more than three million its customers as part of its workplace health scheme.

A saliva test will establish what medications are most likely to be effective, those with increased risk of adverse side effects, or ones that won’t work for them at all.

Dr Rebecca Rohrer, clinical innovation and genomics director for Bupa, said: “We've long known that most medications only work for 30-50 per cent of the population.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, this pilot has highlighted just how significantly individual genomes impact the effectiveness of medications in treating conditions.

“With more than half of us regularly taking a prescription medication and an increasing number affected by a chronic condition, it’s crucial that people are prescribed the right medicine from the start, tailored to their unique genetic makeup.

“In the longer term, genomics is key to early detection and even preventing some illnesses altogether.”

After completing the at-home medication check, patients will be offered a GP consultation with the healthcare provider to review any medication identified in their genetic tests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes as Bupa is about to introduce two new products to its My Genomic Health suite later this year, that will help to prevent or detect illness earlier.

The DNA Health Check will give people early warning of an increased genetic risks of four different conditions - breast cancer, prostate cancer, type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

While the Advanced DNA Health Check will combine insights from medication, disease risk, carrier status and traits, and will look at the genetic risk of developing conditions such as heart disease, metabolic disease and 10 types of cancer.

Carlos Jaureguizar, CEO for Bupa Global, India & UK, said: “Whole genomic sequencing is fundamentally changing our approach to healthcare, pivoting from treatment to prevention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has the power to become a health passport that people can reference throughout their lives.

“We firmly believe genomics is the path to health innovation and prevention, reducing the nation’s health burden and giving people personalised knowledge of their own genomic profile to live well for longer.”