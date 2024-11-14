Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Homebase has entered administration, endangering 2,000 jobs, as The Range acquires 75 stores

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Homebase has fallen into administration placing 2,000 jobs at risk.

The British home improvement company’s owner, Hilco, was actively seeking to sell the beleaguered retailer, which has so far proven unsuccessful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another homeware brand The Range is reported by BBC, to be buying the brand along with 75 stores, a move that is thought to save approximately 1,600 jobs.

49 stores are still without a buyer and thousands of jobs are at risk across the head office functions and retail stores.

Here is the full list of all 130 Homebase stores at risk of closure

Drogheda

Dublin

Dublin

Letterkenny

Navan

Portlaoise

Sligo

Waterford

Abingdon

Alnwick

Altrincham

Ashbourne

Barnstaple

Basildon

Basingstoke

Berwick-upon-Tweed

Bicester

Biggleswade

Birmingham

Birmingham

Birmingham

Bishop Auckland

Bishop's Stortford

Blandford Forum

Blyth

Bodmin

Bracknell

Bradford

Bristol

Broadstairs

Bury Saint Edmunds

Cannock

Chatham

Cheltenham

Chester

Chichester

Christchurch

Clitheroe

Colchester

Coventry

Daventry

Derby

Derby

East Dereham

Eastbourne

Epsom

Farnham

Felixstowe

Folkestone

Frome

Gateshead

Gloucester

Godalming

Harlow

Harrogate

Herne Bay

Hexham

High Wycombe

Honiton

Horsham

Hove

Hull

Huntingdon

Leamington Spa

Ledbury

Leeds

Leicester

Leighton Buzzard

Lewes

London

London

London

London

Luton

Maidenhead

Maidstone

Market Harborough

Middlesex

Milton Keynes

Morecambe

Newcastle Under Lyme

Newmarket

Newton Abbot

Norwich

Norwich

Nottingham

Oldbury

Orpington

Oxford

Poole

Rayleigh

Reigate

Romford

Ruislip

Saffron Walden

Selby

Sevenoaks

Sheffield

Sheffield

Sittingbourne

Sleaford

St. Albans

Staines

Stamford

Stockport

Stroud

Sudbury, Suffolk

Telford

Tiverton

Truro

Tunbridge Wells

Waltham Cross

Winchester

Wirral

Woking

Wolverhampton

Worcester

Antrim

Bangor

Belfast

Belfast

Cookstown

Craigavon

Dumfries

Dunfermline

Edinburgh

Glasgow

Glenrothes

Hamilton

Oban

Wales

Bridgend

Haverfordwest

These shops will carry on operating while Teneo, who are appointed administrators, seek a buyer.

There will be no immediate redundancies.

CDS Superstores, the owner of The Range, has also purchased the intellectual property, along with the brand name and 70 stores.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At time of publication, the branding of these stores is unclear, whether they will stay Homebase or change.

The store sites have yet to be disclosed.

Homebase chief executive Damian McGloughlin cited a “decline in consumer confidence and spending following the pandemic” amongst other factors that contributed to an "incredibly challenging" environment.

Mr McGloughlin said the business had sought investment and had undergone a restructure, but "these efforts have not been successful".

Homebase recently completed the sale of 11 of its UK stores to Sainsbury’s.

The supermarket giant is said to be in the middle of purchasing three more stores.