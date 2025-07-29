Buxton’s glowing Ofsted reports complement the region’s mini baby-boom

Buxton appears to be bucking national trends as something of a haven for starting a family, if the latest sets of glowing Ofsted reports and signs of a small local baby boom are anything to go by.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Topping the list of local educational institutions, Bradwell Pre-School in Bradwell, Hope Valley, was recognised with an ‘outstanding’ rating across all categories last month following an Ofsted inspection on the 5th of June.

The school had been previously rated ‘good’ for what reviewers suggested was a ‘calm’ environment that allowed children to flourish while fostering emotional wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradwell Pre-School was joined by 17 Derbyshire state primary schools that were awarded exceptionally high scores of 85% or more from Ofsted for pupil behaviour.

Buxton

The news that Buxton and Derbyshire schools are flourishing will undoubtedly be welcome for the new parents who have contributed to the United Kingdom’s first rise in birth rates since 2021.

Derbyshire Drives Rise in Birth Rates

Although the recent launch of new birth rate data for the United Kingdom saw the vast majority of deaths outweigh births across regions nationally, Derby and South Derbyshire delivered a trend reversal that helped to contribute to an overall increase in births since 2021.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), 594,677 live births took place in the United Kingdom in 2024, up 0.6% on the previous year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While birth rates still remain at low levels, with 2024 ranking as the third-lowest total since 1977, the rise suggests that we may be seeing a subtle transformation in how residents are approaching parenthood.

One of the biggest new trends emerging from the latest birth rate data is the significant increase in live births to fathers aged 60 and over, according to ONS.

Up 14% on the previous year, we’re seeing a growing trend among newborns entering older families.

At the same time, births to young mothers and fathers fell in 2024, which has contributed to a sustained trend that’s seen the average age of parents rise over the course of the past 50 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Given that the High Peak area has seen its average age grow to 46 in the 2021 Census, we may see recent birth rate trends as an indicator that this figure by no means suggests that the town could lag behind the rest of the country in terms of newborns entering the population.

Buxton’s older population, combined with positive Ofsted school ratings, may even be the perfect combination for parents seeking to provide their children with the best possible start in life.

Growth in Junior ISAs

One of the advantages of birth trends shifting towards parents having children later in life is that more adults have the opportunity to invest in the future of their kids more effectively.

Government data shows that Junior ISA (JISA) accounts have grown in popularity in recent years, rising to 1.25 million account holders in the 2022 to 2023 tax year compared to 1.21 million in 2021 to 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ability of more parents to invest higher amounts of money for their children can help to prepare their loved ones for a stronger start to adult life.

For the 2025/2026 tax year, parents can invest £9,000 toward their child’s future in a JISA, which can either be saved in a cash JISA or invested in a stocks and shares JISA.

Although the total amount that can be saved in a Junior ISA allowance can change over time, it has historically been increasing. The government has also confirmed that it will freeze the £9,000 annual JISA allowance until 2030.

Crucially, this allowance applies to each child that parents have, which can help to build significant savings for their kids before they turn 18 and gain control over their funds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Because no tax is liable to be paid on the money that children earn through their JISA, it’s possible to consolidate interest earned to build an even larger nest egg for the future.

Tax Advantages of a JISA

There are plenty of reasons why opening a JISA can actually improve tax efficiency for parents as a whole.

Firstly, it’s important to confirm that Junior ISA allowances are in no way linked to parental ISA allowances. This means that the £20,000 annual ISA allowance parents have won’t be reduced by saving into a JISA as well.

But even better is that Junior ISAs can serve as an excellent way to lower the amount of Inheritance Tax (IHT) that would be incurred by parents or grandparents passing their assets down to their children or grandchildren.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By regularly saving into a Junior ISA, it’s possible to create a tax-free means of generating wealth for loved ones while helping to ensure that other assets stay below that all-important IHT threshold of £325,000.

Investing in Derbyshire’s Baby Boom

Although UK birth rates are still historically low, more parents are beginning to have children later in life. This can help them to use their financial stability to support their kids more effectively than if they were to have built their families at a younger age.

The great thing about a Junior ISA is that it’s a very flexible way to save for the future of children or grandchildren. The £9,000 tax-free allowance resets each tax year, which means that it’s possible to create a steady stream of money to build the wealth of loved ones ahead of turning 18, and there are no limits to who can contribute.

As Buxton’s advantageous Ofsted report highlights the town’s value in educating tomorrow’s youth, we’re seeing the wider region begin to buck national trends and become families later in life. With greater potential to support the development of their loved ones, we could see Buxton become a leading location for new parents to raise their families.