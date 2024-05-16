Watch more of our videos on Shots!

She got a two book deal with one of the biggest publishers in the world - meet Danielle Owen-Jones | Booky podcast

I’m Nicola Adam, a journalist, writer and presenter and this week my guest on Booky podcast is Danielle Owen-Jones.

The author of two romantic comedies set up north - Stone Broke Heiress and Stuck With Him - Danielle is published by Bookouture (an imprint of Hachette UK). She is also is signed with Janklow & Nesbitt which is one of the world’s leading literary agencies. Her next novel is out on submission.

Danielle formerly worked in journalism and PR before launching a freelance content writing business. Her first two books are based in Liverpool - but she reveals her new book is based in the Lake District.

Originally from Southport, she now lives in Kirkby Lonsdale, Cumbria, with her husband and mischievous cockapoo Poppy who likes to distract her while she's trying to write.

WHAT IS BOOKY?

Booky is your new friendly podcast for readers and writers. In each episode I’m asking authors to share the ups and downs of their journeys to publication and a few tips for budding writers. Then I’ll also talk book news and opportunities for writers and book-lovers.