One in three Brits admit they're obsessed with tracking their health - including diet, heart rate, and sleep quality.

A poll of 2,000 adults found 23 per cent of trackers can't go a day without logging updates.

Among the apps used were step counters (42 per cent), weight checkers (39 per cent) and menstruation monitors (14 per cent).

But while 18 per cent keep tabs on their health to ensure they don’t forget things, 31 per cent said it makes them feel better about their overall health.

Some 22 per cent claim it ensures they eat a balanced diet, while 24 per cent believe being so stringent can help them prevent illnesses in the future.

Annika Bizon from Samsung UK & Ireland, which commissioned the research following the launch of its One UI 8 watch, which includes bedtime guidance and an antioxidant measuring feature, said: “As we look to the future of health tech, it’s clear that wellbeing won’t just shape the big moments, but it will also guide the everyday ones too.

“From what time we go to bed, to how we manage stress at work - health and wellbeing is becoming a more conscious part of our day-to-day lives. It’s no longer about extremes, but consistency.”

The study also found trackers are also keeping an eye on their heart rate (28 per cent), sleep quality (25 per cent) and water intake (19 per cent).

But one in four adults would like to be able to monitor how their body responds to different foods, and 18 per cent would love to know how their ‘mental clarity’ was at any given moment.

Just under half (46 per cent) believe ‘micro habits’ – small, manageable daily actions that contribute to wellbeing – are easier to stick to.

Half (51 per cent) appeared to be keen on smarter support, rather than purely data, liking the idea of using a watch that could indicate a suitable time to go to bed.

And 41 per cent said wearable tech often helps keep them motivated due to being able to track their progress, with 83 per cent believing it’s important to see the long-term effects of their health habits.

However, nearly a third (32 per cent) confessed they sometimes feel overwhelmed by how much health data they’re trying to keep on top of.

Although 55 per cent ‘always or often’ feel motivated to exercise, move, or do other healthy things, because of their wearable tech.

Leaving 31 per cent of those who keep an eye on these things feeling more in control, with 25 per cent reporting increased fitness, according to the OnePoll.com figures.

With the top micro habits being drinking more water (51 per cent), spending time outdoors (41 per cent) or taking vitamins or supplements (40 per cent).

Of all respondents, 80 per cent believe small daily changes can lead to major health benefits over time.

The research was commissioned by Samsung in the lead-up to the Samsung Unpacked 2025 on July 9, when the next generation of Galaxy mobile devices will be unveiled, which include a new artificial intelligence-powered interface.

Top 20 things Brits track:

Steps walked Weight Blood pressure Heart rate Sleep quality Sleep duration Workout or exercise routines Calories burned Fitness goals (e.g. running time) Water intake Calories eaten Blood sugar Stress levels Menstrual cycle Screen time Medications taken Energy levels Cholesterol Alcohol intake Breathing exercises