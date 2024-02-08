News you can trust since 1852
Woman dies at scene of crash between car and lorry on busy A-road outside Buxton

A woman has died following a serious collision on a major A-road near Buxton this morning.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 8th Feb 2024, 15:56 GMT
Derbyshire Police were called just after 6.00am today to reports of a crash involving a car and a lorry on the A155 at Brierlow Bar, outside of Buxton.

Emergency services attended, and the driver of the car was found to have suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.

The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene and worsening weather conditions meant that the road has remained closed.

The crash occurred near Buxton in the early hours of this morning.

An investigation is ongoing to establish the circumstances of the collision.

Officers are appealing for anyone who was travelling in that area, or those with any dashcam footage in the moments before or just after the collision, to come forward. You can contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 2400079315:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

