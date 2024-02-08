News you can trust since 1852
Snow causes travel chaos across the High Peak - with Whaley Bridge to Buxton a two hour journey

The amber weather warning for snow has impacted travel across the High Peak and the journey from Whaley Bridge to Buxton is now taking two hours.
By Lucy Ball
Published 8th Feb 2024, 13:40 GMT
Buxton Weather Watch has posted on social media a saying: “It is currently taking two hours to get from Buxton to Whaley Bridge.

“Just travelled down A6 it was fine to Chapel-en-le-Frith roundabout then the snow started sticking.”

It is slow going through Dove Holes due to traffic lights and some trucks are struggling to get out of the dip, they say.

