This is when temperatures are set to hit 30° this week across Chesterfield, Matlock, Alfreton, Bakewell, Belper, Ripley, Derby and more

By Tom Hardwick
Published 9th Jul 2025, 10:29 BST
Temperatures are set to exceed 30° across parts of Derbyshire – with heatwave conditions arriving ahead of the weekend.

The full weather forecast for the rest of this week across Derbyshire can be found below:

Chesterfield:

Wednesday, July 9: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 24°.

The forecast is currently promising sunny weather for the rest of the week.placeholder image
The forecast is currently promising sunny weather for the rest of the week.

Thursday, July 10: Sunny and light winds, highs of 27°.

Friday, July 11: Sunny and light winds, highs of 30°.

Saturday, July 12: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 31°.

Sunday, July 13: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 30°.

Matlock:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wednesday, July 9: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 24°.

Thursday, July 10: Sunny and light winds, highs of 27°.

Friday, July 11: Sunny and light winds, highs of 30°.

Saturday, July 12: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 31°.

Sunday, July 13: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 30°.

Alfreton:

Wednesday, July 9: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 24°.

Thursday, July 10: Sunny and light winds, highs of 27°.

Friday, July 11: Sunny and light winds, highs of 30°.

Saturday, July 12: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 30°.

Sunday, July 13: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 29°.

Bakewell:

Wednesday, July 9: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 23°.

Thursday, July 10: Sunny and light winds, highs of 26°.

Friday, July 11: Sunny and light winds, highs of 30°.

Saturday, July 12: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 30°.

Sunday, July 13: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 29°.

Belper:

Wednesday, July 9: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, highs of 24°.

Thursday, July 10: Sunny and light winds, highs of 27°.

Friday, July 11: Sunny and light winds, highs of 30°.

Saturday, July 12: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 31°.

Sunday, July 13: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 30°.

Ripley:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wednesday, July 9: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 24°.

Thursday, July 10: Sunny and light winds, highs of 28°.

Friday, July 11: Sunny and light winds, highs of 31°.

Saturday, July 12: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 31°.

Sunday, July 13: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 30°.

Buxton:

Wednesday, July 9: Light cloud and a gentle breeze, highs of 19°.

Thursday, July 10: Sunny and light winds, highs of 23°.

Friday, July 11: Sunny and light winds, highs of 27°.

Saturday, July 12: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 28°.

Sunday, July 13: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 27°.

Derby:

Wednesday, July 9: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, highs of 24°.

Thursday, July 10: Sunny and light winds, highs of 28°.

Friday, July 11: Sunny and light winds, highs of 31°.

Saturday, July 12: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 31°.

Sunday, July 13: Sunny and a gentle breeze, highs of 30°.

Related topics:MatlockDerbyChesterfieldRipleyBakewellBelperBuxton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice