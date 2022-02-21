One reader sent us this image of a vehicle stuck near Glutton Bridge

Pictures show flooding across the High Peak

Flooding has hit many parts of the High Peak, Hope Valley and Derbyshire Dales after further heavy rain on Sunday.

By Louise Cooper
Monday, 21st February 2022, 10:54 am
Updated Monday, 21st February 2022, 2:17 pm

Flood warnings are in place for a number of areas, with several roads currently closed.

And with Storm Franklin currently hitting the High Peak, disruption is expected to continue throughout the day, with strong winds also causing issues.

Here’s some pictures showing flooding across the High Peak and Derbyshire.

1. Whitehough Head Lane

Barbara Thornely sent us this photo of Whitehough Head Lane from Sunday afternoon

Photo: Barbara Thornely

2. Ashwood Park

Angela Bowder captured this image of Ashwood Park in Buxton on Sunday morning

Photo: Angela Bowder

3. Ashwood Park

Another image of Ashwood Park in Buxton, captured by Angela Bowder at 4pm on Sunday

Photo: Angela Bowder

4. Bakewell

Our photographer Jason Chadwick captured this image of flood water blocking an access road to the Agricultural Business Centre at Bakewell on Saturday, following Storm Eunice

Photo: jason chadwick

