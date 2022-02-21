Pictures show flooding across the High Peak

And with Storm Franklin currently hitting the High Peak, disruption is expected to continue throughout the day, with strong winds also causing issues.
Here’s some pictures showing flooding across the High Peak and Derbyshire.
1. Whitehough Head Lane
Barbara Thornely sent us this photo of Whitehough Head Lane from Sunday afternoon
Photo: Barbara Thornely
2. Ashwood Park
Angela Bowder captured this image of Ashwood Park in Buxton on Sunday morning
Photo: Angela Bowder
3. Ashwood Park
Another image of Ashwood Park in Buxton, captured by Angela Bowder at 4pm on Sunday
Photo: Angela Bowder
4. Bakewell
Our photographer Jason Chadwick captured this image of flood water blocking an access road to the Agricultural Business Centre at Bakewell on Saturday, following Storm Eunice
Photo: jason chadwick