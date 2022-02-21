16 Derbyshire roads closed due to flooding and high winds

Many other routes are open but with localised flooding.

The routes currently closed are:

*A53 Leek Road

Flooding at Ashwood Park, Buxton. Photo - Angela Bowder

*A615 Bakewell Road, Matlock near Crown Square

*A6 at Buxton, Rowlsey, Matlock Bath

*B5057 Darley Bridge including all lanes that feed into Four Lanes End

*A6020 between Ashford in the Water and Hassop roundabout

The Pavilion Gardens, Buxton. Photo - Mark Chesney - @pic-ches photography

*B6001 Hassop Roundabout to Calver

*A57 Snake Pass

*A57 at Woolley Bridge, Hadfield

*A610 Ambergate near the Hurt Arms

The Pavilion Gardens, Buxton. Photo - Mark Chesney, insta @pic-ches photography

*A6 Bakewell Road at Matlock near the Arc leisure centre

*Asher Lane, Petrich

*A6 Dale Road at Artists Corner to Matlock Bath

*Belper Lane junction of the A517 Belper near Bridgefoot

The Pavilion Gardens in Buxton. Photo - Mark Chesney, insta @pic-ches photography

*High Hill Road, New Mills, due to downed telephone poles.

*A6 at Milford – road impassable due to flooding.

*A610 closed towards Ambergate from the A38 roundabout due to flooding at Hurt Arms junction.

Flooding has also been reported in several other areas of the High Peak, and a number of flood warnings are also in force, including for the River Goyt in Whaley Bridge.