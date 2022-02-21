16 Derbyshire roads closed due to flooding and high winds
Sixteen Derbyshire roads remain closed today (Monday) after heavy rain throughout Sunday led to flooding.
Many other routes are open but with localised flooding.
The routes currently closed are:
*A53 Leek Road
*A615 Bakewell Road, Matlock near Crown Square
*A6 at Buxton, Rowlsey, Matlock Bath
*B5057 Darley Bridge including all lanes that feed into Four Lanes End
*A6020 between Ashford in the Water and Hassop roundabout
*B6001 Hassop Roundabout to Calver
*A57 Snake Pass
*A57 at Woolley Bridge, Hadfield
*A610 Ambergate near the Hurt Arms
*A6 Bakewell Road at Matlock near the Arc leisure centre
*Asher Lane, Petrich
*A6 Dale Road at Artists Corner to Matlock Bath
*Belper Lane junction of the A517 Belper near Bridgefoot
*High Hill Road, New Mills, due to downed telephone poles.
*A6 at Milford – road impassable due to flooding.
*A610 closed towards Ambergate from the A38 roundabout due to flooding at Hurt Arms junction.
Flooding has also been reported in several other areas of the High Peak, and a number of flood warnings are also in force, including for the River Goyt in Whaley Bridge.
A Met Office warning for wind is in force for the area until 1pm today.