Met Office issues yellow weather warning for Derbyshire – as strong and gusty winds 'likely to cause disruption’

Strong and gusty winds are likely to cause some disruption to travel and interruptions to power.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for winds across Derbyshire – which will be in place between 8pm on Sunday, September 14 and 6pm on Monday, September 15.

Strong west or southwesterly winds will arrive across coastal areas of southwest England and Wales during Sunday evening, then develop more widely inland during Monday morning.

Gusts of 45-55 mph are expected widely inland, with gusts of 60-70 mph possible at times along exposed coasts and hills. Winds will only slowly ease from the west later in the afternoon and into Monday evening.

The Met Office has warned that strong and gusty winds are likely to cause some disruption to travel and interruptions to power.

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely. Some bus and train services can be affected, with journeys taking longer.

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are likely, while some short term loss of power and other services is possible.

The Met Office has shared the following safety advice: “Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary. “People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items. “If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea. Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard. “Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”