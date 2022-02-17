Environment Agency issues flood alert along River Wye in Derbyshire
A flood alert is in place for the River Wye in Derbyshire, with roads and farmland at risk due to heavy rainfall from Storm Dudley.
The Environment Agency says that river levels are high following the severe weather yesterday (Wednesday, February 16), bringing the possibility of flooding.
Areas most at risk are low-lying agricultural land and roads including those in the Ashford and Bakewell areas, as well as the A6 at Buxton, it adds.
"We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are patrolling watercourses in the area,” reads the alert, which was last updated yesterday evening, shortly after 5pm.
Read More
"Please avoid using low-lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low-lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.”
A flood warning is issued where immediate action is required, with flood alerts meaning people should be prepared.
More rainfall is expected over the coming days as Storm Eunice rolls in.
An amber weather alert for Derbyshire, as well as other parts across the south of England and Wales, is in place between 3am and 9pm on Friday, February 18, with ‘extremely strong winds’ of up to 100mph expected in places.