21-hour thunderstorm alert sounded for Derbyshire

The Met Office yellow ‘be aware’ warning is valid between 9am on Tuesday and 6am on Wednesday.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop during Tuesday across much of Wales, northern and central England.

The Met Office has issued a thunderstorm warning for Derbyshire

“These will last well into the night across north Wales and north-west England in particular where they could be prolonged in places.

“20 to 30mm of rain is possible in around one or two hours and a few places could see around 60mm in three to six hours.

“Lightning and hail may pose additional hazards in a few locations.”

What to expect, according to the Met Office

- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and possibly road closures

- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and cancellations to train and bus services