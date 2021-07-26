Buxton man helps raise £4,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support with Peak District hike in memory of friend

Nunsfield Road resident Peter White, 60, signed up for the Macmillian Mighty Hike several months ago to mark both his milestone birthday and what would have been his great friend Kevin Fletcher’s 70th.

Peter said: “Kevin was very well known in Buxton as a cyclist and walker. We were friends for about 20 years and his birthday was the day after mine so our families would always go away together. He got me into biking and walking, but I dropped off after he passed away.

“He died almost 16 years ago leaving his wife and three children behind. It was very quick and very sad but Macmillan nurses supported him at home in his final days. It’s the first time I’d set out to do any fundraising but it felt like an appropriate time.”

From left, mighty hikers Steve Toy, Charlie Lenox, Jason Barford and Peter White, celebrated the end of their journey at the Arches.

The Mighty Hike was due to take place on Saturday, July 24, but was cancelled due to local authorities’ concern over crowd numbers.

Peter said: “We were given the opportunity to move it to 2022, or an event in the Lake District but I’d walked 800 miles this year in training so we all agreed to do our own version.”

Joining Peter on the 26.2 mile hike from Ashbourne to Buxton were son-in-law Charlie Lenox, who lives off Haddon Road, and old friends Jason Barford and Steve Toy.

Their route took them via Dovedale, Biggin, Crowdecote and Hollingsclough.

Peter said: “We encountered quite a few other Macmillan walkers doing their own hikes around Ashbourne and that was really good to see.

“It was quite a stiff walk going uphill almost all the way but it was really good weather for it, with a cloudy morning and gentle breeze. Kevin’s wife Pauline met us for lunch at Hartington and the sun came out and then shone all afternoon.

“We would like to thank everyone who supported us and also donated to this fantastic organisation. I feel ecstatic to have raised so much, especially as first time fundraisers, and it’s down to people’s generosity.”

To add to the team’s fundraising total, go to https://bit.ly/2V9gBHW.