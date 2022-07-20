Video shows scale of moorland fire at Ladybower Reservoir

Firefighters found a camping stove at the seat of the fire near Ladybower Reservoir

Crews were called to the fire at Win Hill Edge at Bamford at 3.42pm on Tuesday.

Six fire appliances, a water carrier and moorland equipment attended the scene, with five crews attending this morning.

One firefighter at the scene also discovered the likely cause of the blaze – a burnt-out camp stove that was used despite visitors being urged not to use such appliances amid record high temperatures.