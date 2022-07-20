Video shows scale of moorland fire at Ladybower Reservoir

This video shows the scale of a moorland blaze that firefighters have been dealing with near to Ladybower Reservoir.

By Louise Cooper
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 3:49 pm
Firefighters found a camping stove at the seat of the fire near Ladybower Reservoir
Crews were called to the fire at Win Hill Edge at Bamford at 3.42pm on Tuesday.

Six fire appliances, a water carrier and moorland equipment attended the scene, with five crews attending this morning.

One firefighter at the scene also discovered the likely cause of the blaze – a burnt-out camp stove that was used despite visitors being urged not to use such appliances amid record high temperatures.

And a Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said people were seen having barbecues in the area while firefighters were tackling this blaze.

