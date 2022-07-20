Fire crews from across the county were called to a fire at Ladybower Reservoir at 3.42pm on Tuesday, July 19.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service reported that one hectare of forest and moorland was alight at Win Hill Edge – and visitors were urged to stay away from the area while firefighters tackled the blaze.

This morning, five crews were deployed to the scene, as efforts continue to bring the fire under control. One firefighter discovered the likely cause of the blaze – a burnt-out camp stove that was used despite visitors being urged not to use such appliances amid record high temperatures.

Firefighters have been on the scene for almost 19 hours.

A DFRS spokesperson said: “Yes, look closely and that really is a camp stove. This was found at the seat of the fire at Win Hill Edge at Ladybower last night.

“We aren’t sure what part of someone’s common sense left their brain when they decided it was a good idea to light this when conditions were so dry and the whole country was struggling with wildfires and intense heat, but what we do know is that this was reckless and totally irresponsible.

“This fire has tied up our emergency resources since 15:42 yesterday and we have returned with five fire crews again this morning to continue fighting this fire.