Two rescued after becoming lost on Kinder Scout

Two walkers have been rescued from Kinder Scout after becoming lost.

Mountain rescue teams from Buxton, Edale, Kinder and Glossop searched for the pair alongside three trained search dogs.

They were called out at 5,15pm on Thursday, November 8, after the pair became "unsure" of their location on Kinder Plateau in falling light.

A spokesman for Buxton Mountain Rescue Team siad: " The Peak District Mountain Rescue “Kinder Plan” was initiated, with Buxton, Kinder, Edale and Glossop Mountain Rescue Teams all mobilised to search pre allocated areas of Kinder.

"The pair were located after a good old fashioned search by team members, torches and three trained search dogs. The walkers were well and ready to be escorted off the hill and back to Edale."