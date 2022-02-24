Work on new £3million A6 roundabout in Buxton to begin within days

With building now expected to begin in May, workers will be moving on to the site within days to begin felling trees, diverting utilities and making course alterations at the southern end of Buxton and High Peak Golf Club.

Decades in the making, the £3million project was approved in 2020 with financing from Homes England’s Housing Infrastructure Fund, as part of wider plans to bring 600 new homes to the area – a plan which has proved controversial among some local residents.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place from Tuesday to Friday, March 1-4, when nine mature trees on either side of the A6 will be removed – timed to avoid the bird nesting season.

The construction phase of the roundabout on Fairfield Road is expected to last from May to October.

Council leader Anthony Mckeown said: “The construction of the roundabout is key to opening up the housing sites at Hogshaw and Waterswallows which form part of the adopted Local Plan.

“We are now in the position to start the work necessary to prepare the site for the main construction work to begin.”

He added: “We understand that people will want to know what this means in terms of the programme of work and how this might affect them and the journeys they make. We are working with the county council to minimise, as much as possible, traffic delays during the works.

“We are committed to ensuring we keep everyone informed throughout the various stages of this project and we’ll be updating our website and our Facebook and Twitter accounts in good time so that information about any changes is available before they happen and people can plan ahead.”

The proposed site of the new roundabout from the air. (Image: Google Earth)

Alterations to the golf course, mainly around the 14th green and 15th tee are expected to start before the end of February and take around two months.

Utility diversions will start in mid-March when Openreach will be on site for six weeks followed by Cadent who will start their eight-week programme in the middle of May.

Some traffic management measures will be in place whilst these works are carried out and people are advised to plan their trips and allow extra time for travel.

For more information, see www.highpeak.gov.uk/FairfieldCommonRoundabout or follow the council on Facebook or Twitter for updates.