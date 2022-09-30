Whaley Bridge cyclist backs plans for safety improvements on A5004 Long Hill

Earlier this month Derbyshire County Council was given funding from the government’s Safer Roads Fund to improve the A5004 road known as Long Hill.

Cyclist Jayne Ward from Whaley Bridge says more needs to be done to keep everyone safe.

She said: “Speaking as an obsessed cyclist Long Hill’s closure has been an absolute pleasure to cycle on relatively quiet roads.

Jayne Ward wants to see the Buxton to Whaley Bridge Long Hill road become a safer place for cyclists.

“No lorries, cars, or motorbikes trying to take the skin off my arm at high speed.

"It’s been safe, enjoyable and peaceful. But all good things must come to an end.”

The new proposals, which there will soon be a public consultation for, include average speed cameras, redesigning road junctions and providing better signage and rumble strips to alert drivers to speed limit changes.

These have all been met with enthusiasm by Jaye who said: “Average speed cameras are a fantastic idea. Why hasn’t it been done before?

“Why on earth wouldn’t you want speed cameras? Even fake ones would help with speeding drivers.”

When asked her thoughts on the plans to make cycle improvements between Buxton and Whaley Bridge Jayne said: “It has to be done seriously though.

“Please spend this time consulting the cyclists to see what can be done to improve the road.”

Jayne, 52, cycles every day but is also a driver and says she understands people’s frustrations against cyclists when they cycle several riders wide.

"Everyone needs to follow the rules of the road.

"But for those flat bed trucks which come steaming past me on Long Hill or those cars desperate to over take me there needs to be more education and accountability to make it a safer place for everyone."

She added: “ I’m quite passionate about this subject, and keen to see the money spent properly.

"I would like Derbyshire County Councillor Ruth George and High Peak MP Robert Largan to join me for a cycle on the road so they can put themselves in the position of a cyclist and see the dangers we face every day.”

Derbyshire County Council will be holding a public consultation in the next few months for the A5004 Long Hill proposals.