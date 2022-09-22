Temporary traffic lights for Fairfield Road
Motorists are set to face even more traffic chaos with temporary traffic lights being set up on a busy Buxton route next week.
From Monday, September, 26 two-way traffic lights will be in operation on a 200m stretch of the A6 Fairfield Road.
“The lights will help us safely complete the works on the new roundabout,” High Peak Borough Council’s newsletter on the Fairfield Common Roundabout works states.
“To help keep delays to a minimum, our team will be on site from 7am to 7pm – seven days a week to control the light timings by hand and shorten the distance affected.
Most Popular
"The priority is to keep the traffic moving so delays are minimised.
"We aim to remove the lights before the end of the year.”
The lights will be in force at the same time as the A5004 Buxton to Whaley Bridge road remains closed whilst a landslip is repaired. This road is due to be reopened with temporary traffic lights from October 2.