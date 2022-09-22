Temporary traffic lights for Fairfield Road

From Monday, September, 26 two-way traffic lights will be in operation on a 200m stretch of the A6 Fairfield Road.

“The lights will help us safely complete the works on the new roundabout,” High Peak Borough Council’s newsletter on the Fairfield Common Roundabout works states.

“To help keep delays to a minimum, our team will be on site from 7am to 7pm – seven days a week to control the light timings by hand and shorten the distance affected.

Fairfield Road will see temporary traffic lights being installed on Monday until the end of the year.

"The priority is to keep the traffic moving so delays are minimised.

"We aim to remove the lights before the end of the year.”