Views wanted on plans for off-road walking and cycling routes in Buxton

The group has worked with High Peak Borough Council, Derbyshire County Council, the University of Derby and local voluntary groups to produce a whole-town sustainable Travel Plan for consultation.

Residents are being asked for their views on the plan, but because it is so comprehensive, it is being broken down into sections.

This week, Buxton Town Team is asking locals for their views on Active Travel around the town – walking or cycling rather than using motorised transport.

While walking and cycling are more environmentally friendly means of travel and can help people stay healthy, many of Buxton’s streets were built for horses and carts and do not provide adequate space for modern traffic as well as pedestrians and cyclists, the Town Team said.

Now the plan is proposing the creation of off-road walking and cycling routes around town and work is already underway in designating and preparing some of these. It is aimed to link most schools and other places of work.

Town Team member Andy Parker said, “Bike sales, especially electric bikes, are rocketing. We just need safe routes through the town to ride them.”

Other things to consider include cycle storage facilities, and if there is a demand for a multi-purpose outdoor facility to include the development of cycling skills, especially for young people.