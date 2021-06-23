Theatre love birds tie the knot at Buxton's Crescent Hotel

Stewart Bowden and Natalie Coverley, who share a love of the theatre, brought that special magic to their wedding day on Saturday by having pictures with the stage version of the Chitty Chitty Bang Bang car which Stewart owns.

The newlyweds paths crossed as teenagers performing pantos at New Mills Art Theatre but it was during the 2018 production of West Side Story when their love story developed.

Stewart said: “For me it was love at first sight she was so talented and I was mesmerised watching her.”

Stewart and Natalie brought their love of the stage to their wedding day

After the shows the cast went out for drinks and Stewart plucked up the courage to ask Natalie out on a date and their love blossomed.

The pair were so well suited family and friends knew a proposal would be on the cards and Stewart pulled out all the stops by popping the question in New York in late 2019.

Natalie appeared on Say Yes To The Dress with Gok Wan in early 2020 and the pair were meant to be married on May 1 this year but Covid plunged their wedding venue into administration.

Stewart said: “We had to find somewhere and start over and we contacted The Crescent and they said they could fit us in.

"They only opened in late October and then they had to shut down for months on end so we are the first big wedding they have hosted which was great.”

The couple took over the assembly rooms and the east side of the hotel on Saturday.

Stewart said: "You never think you are going to meet someone who is in to everything you are and shares your passion but I have and I’m so lucky.

“I married my best friend in a beautiful venue I really couldn’t be happier.”

The couple from New Mills made their wedding personal to them and even had their dogs make a quick appearance during the day.

Covid restrictions have stopped the couple going abroad for their honeymoon so they stayed on at The Crescent making the most of the spa facilities for a few days.