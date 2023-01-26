While the final touches were site of the new £3m roundabout is cleared temporary traffic lights were reintroduced on the A6 on Monday, January 16.

These will stay until Friday January, 27 but more temporary traffic lights are expected again week commencing February 6.

A spokesperson for High peak Borough Council, which is working in partnership with Derbyshire County Council and Homes England to build the new roundabout, said: “On January 16, two-way lights were installed to allow the safe delivery of the new trees which were planted along the carriageway.

The new A6 roundabout where motorist face more temporary traffic lights while the final works are completed. Pic Jason Chadwick.

“On January 21 and 22 BT installed traffic management to allow for the switch over of the fibre cables feeding Buxton.

“Between January 23 and 27 two-way lights will be used to allow for the dismantling of BT Openreach equipment and the completion of the centre island of the roundabout.”

From Monday February 6, the temporary lights will reappear as the project team will require some off-peak traffic management to allow for the signal controller loops to be installed in the carriageway surfacing.

It is expected that this will be done in one shift, but the exact date and time has not been confirmed yet.

High peak MP Robert Largan is ‘disappointed’ with the return of the temporary lights.

He said: “Last year, I requested that the temporary traffic lights be removed from the new roundabout works on the A6 at Fairfield before the road closure in Whaley Bridge. I was pleased that Derbyshire County Council worked with me to make sure that this would happen.

"This is disappointing, given it adds to the disruption caused by the closure of Buxton Road in Whaley Bridge, but hopefully it will be sorted as quickly as possible.”

When complete the roundabout will provide access to land at Hogshaw and Waterswallows Dale Lane so new homes can be built.