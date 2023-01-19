High Peak Buses announced on Tuesday January, 17 that the Sunday service for the 61 bus will be withdrawn at the end of the month.

The 61 goes from Glossop, to Little Hayfield, Hayfield, New Mills, Furness Vale, Whaley Bridge, Chapel-en-le-Frith, Fernilee and then on to Buxton.

A statement on the High Peak Buses website states: "Due to low passenger usage, the Sunday service will be withdrawn. There will be no change to the Weekday or Saturday times.”

The 61 service will no loner operate on a Sunday. Pic Jason Chadwick

The Sunday bus used to be hourly and was then reduced to two-hourly but the company has now made the decision to pull the service completely.

The last Sunday service will be on January 29.

Since Monday January, 16 Buxton Road through Whaley Bridge has been shut to all traffic so Network Rail can repair the historic railway bridge.

Because of the road closure the 61 service on Monday to Saturdays is operating at a reduced frequency although Whaley Bridge will still be served in both directions, but buses will divert via a half loop of Stoneheads via Joddrell Road and Hockerly Lane only.

Cuts to bus services in the Buxton area including the 61 Sunday service. Pic Jason Chadwick.

High Peak Buses has clarified the loss of the Sunday service is nothing to do with the ten-week road closure but down to passenger numbers.

A company spokesperson said: “Due to low passenger numbers, the 61 on a Sunday doesn't cover its operating costs and with an increase in fuel and driver wages putting a further strain on the service.

"We therefore are aware that we cannot continue to operate the service on a commercial basis.

"Derbyshire County Council explored the options to help finance the service and following an impact assessment, they are unable help support the Sunday service. Monday to Saturday will remain unchanged.”

For those using any of the bus services during the road closure High Peak Buses advises passengers there will be new timetables and notices at all bus stops in Whaley, Horwich End, Tunstead Milton, Cockyard, and Chapel.

The notices will give customers more information about which service will be serving which stops for the duration of the closure, and the nearest stop people need to use.

