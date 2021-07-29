Summer rail campaign encourages High Peak and Hope Valley residents to travel by train

The High Peak and Hope Valley Community Rail Partnership is joining forces with the national summer rail campaign and has launched its Days Out By Rail campaign.

Over the next eight weeks there will be different themes and different places being highlighted to go and visit.

Helen Wright, High Peak and Hope Valley Community Rail Partnership Officer, said: “This summer you can make great family holiday memories together in the High Peak and Hope Valley.

A new summer campaign has been launched to get more people using the trains and exploring the local area

"It’s really about promoting rail travel. We are really keen to reduce the amount of car travel in our communities, and highlighting lots of local places for a great day out.

“Make a train journey part of your day out and keep the costs low by exploring family-friendly outdoor places."

This week the theme is Off The Beaten Track and next week, from Monday, August 2, the theme will be spectacular views. Helen suggests travelling tunnel to tunnel on the Sheffield to Manchester line and enjoy when the train emerges from the darkness into the spectacular Edale and Hope Valleys.

She said: “After last year when lockdown was first lifted we saw a huge influx of visitors to the Peak District.

"With people being unable to travel abroad again this year we can see the same thing happening and we want to signpost people so they can have the best time while they are here.

"But this is not just all for tourists, we also want to reach out to local residents across the High Peak and Hope Valley and remind them what wonderful sites we have on our doorstep - and you don’t have to go in a car to see them.

"Travelling by train is a greener and much more fun way to travel and we’d love to see more people taking advantage of the summer campaign and having a day out on the rails.”

The campaign will run until September with other themes including reconnecting with family and a grown ups day out once the children have returned to school.

For more information visit https://peakdistrictbytrain.org/about-high-peak-hope-valley-community-rail-partnership/.