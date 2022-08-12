Shocking CCTV footage shows moment man smashes glass into another man's face in Buxton pub

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The video has been released by Derbyshire Constabulary after the offender was jailed for the unprovoked attack.

Jake Saxon, of Buxton Road, Blackshaw Moor, in Leek, Staffordshire pleaded guilty to the assault which left a young man with permanent scarring.

The 23-year-old was drinking in The Vault, on High Street, at around 1.10am on Sunday September 12 2021 when he approached another man on the dancefloor.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saxon said something to him, which the victim didn’t hear, stepped back and slammed the glass in his face, causing a large deep cut. The victim was taken to hospital, where he needed stitches for the wound.

Door staff swiftly ejected Saxon and he was arrested the following day.

He was subsequently charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm. He appeared at Derby Crown Court on Friday July 29, where he was jailed for 12 months.