Heavy snow across the county has shut three main roads in and out of Buxton and the High Peak as well causing slow traffic on the A6.

Today, Monday January 6 High Peak residents have woken up to snow which is causing traffic chaos.

Derbyshire County Council issued a statement at 6am which said: “More snow overnight in the north of the county is making driving conditions very difficult this morning. Although we were able to reopen some roads yesterday evening, we’ve now had to close the A54/A537 Cat and Fiddle; the A53 Axe Edge and A57 Snake Pass.

Closures remain in place on the A6024 Holme Moss, A5004, Long Hill Road, between Buxton and Whaley Bridge and also on the Chesterfield Road between the A6 at Rowsley and Beeley Lane.

Buxton police issues safety warnings as heavy snow shuts A54, A53 and A57.

Buxton Police Safer Neighbourhood Team said on Facebook: “During the previous snowfall a few months ago, we received numerous calls from individuals who had embarked on unnecessary trips, endangering themselves and others by traveling on hazardous routes, sometimes even disregarding road closure signs.

“We understand that there may be circumstances where travel is unavoidable, but in many cases, safer alternatives were available.

“It is crucial to stick to main roads and avoid unnecessary journeys, as these remote locations can be challenging for emergency services to reach during snowy conditions, potentially delaying assistance if needed.

“Please ensure your vehicle is equipped for winter weather, with adequate tire tread and a sufficient amount of fuel. Let us all strive to drive safely and responsibly, prioritizing the well-being of ourselves and others on the road.”

Peak Travel Watch issued another update on road conditions at 8am which stated: “A6 slow going between Buxton and Whaley Bridge.

“A6 South of Buxton not great and cars have had to turn around

“Mottram Road on the hill there, vehicles struggling.

“Bus services are impacted. No buses are running at all in or out of Glossop.”

This morning Manchester airport said the runways were closed because of the snow. This has now been updated and a spokesperson said: “Our runways are now open but as a result of the earlier closures some departures and arrivals may still experience delays.

“Please check with your airline for the latest flight information and allow enough time for your journey today.”