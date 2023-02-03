Peak District authority hosts green transport summit on cutting car traffic

The Peak District National Park Authority (PDNPA) convened the transport symposium on Wednesday, February 1, inviting representatives from local authorities, charities, transport operators, tourism providers, community groups and major landowners to exchange ideas on how to reduce the number of vehicles on the roads in and around the park.

PDNPA chairman Andrew McCloy said: “We all accept that current levels of visitor car use is unsustainable and damaging, but there’s no easy fix and it will require imaginative thinking and some bold actions.

“The national park authority will continue to show leadership in this area, but we all need to work together to come up with the solutions and then make sure they are delivered. It is our collective responsibility to get this right.”

Peak District National Park Authority chairman Andrew McCloy

Transport emissions are one of the biggest contributors to climate change in the Peak District, with more than 80 per cent of visitors currently arriving by car.

That presents a major barrier to achieving net zero targets, alongside other negative impacts on the landscape and resident communities.

Officers from PDNPA presented new research to the symposium, detailing the behaviours of those travelling to the park and the difficulties they experience in accessing key visitor destinations by public transport.

Attendees discussed how to better promote and connect public transport, including super-fast bus routes and demand responsive local networks – which could be a welcome development for residents who have grown used to seeing services threatened or axed altogether.

Other ideas included new initiatives around transport hubs, park and ride schemes, road charging and trialling seasonal car-free schemes in some honeypot locations.

Roger Clarke, from the Hope Valley climate action group, said: “So-called ‘traffic-free days’ for the national park are just one idea that the action group would be highly supportive of, and it was great to see that this caught the imagination of many of those at the event.”

There was also a focus on plus extending active travel options like walking and cycling and the need to complete flagship projects like the White Peak Loop, a 60-mile route around the park.

Tom Hendry, from the Chatsworth estate, said: “We’re delighted to be involved with an initiative that is working to deliver improved quality of life and wellbeing for the many local communities on our doorstep.”

The symposium follows the recent adoption of the PDNPA’s latest five-year management plan for the park, which includes a specific action based on improving and promoting sustainable, inclusive and active means of travel.

Partners and stakeholders including councils, the National Trust, tourism body Visit Peak District & Derbyshire, water companies and Buxton Town Team will continue to further develop the ideas presented at the meeting over the five-year cycle.

Jo Dilley, managing director of Visit Peak District & Derbyshire, said: “This was a hugely positive event. Delivering sustainable transport solutions is fundamental to growing the tourism economy of the Derbyshire and the Peak District – so now let’s get on and do it.”