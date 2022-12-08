High Peak Buses has announced that the 185/185 service will stop serving Harpur Hill from Monday December 12.

A statement on High Peak Buses website states: “The 185/186 service will operate to a reduced timetable and will become the 185 Fairfield Connect.

“The 185 service will continue to operate to a predominantly half hourly timetable between Fairfield and Buxton market Place.

“Unfortunately, Harpur Hill will no longer be served.

"Passengers will continue to have access to the Transpeak service which provides an hourly service through Harpur Hill via Heath View, Burlow Rd and Harpur Hill Road.”

Derbyshire County Council will be funding the 185 Fairfield Connect service for a period of nine months, and in this time, the Fairfield Connect will run from Fairfield Centre to Buxton and call at all existing stops to Sylvan Park and Buxton Market Place.

Buses will be half hourly Monday to Friday, and hourly on Saturdays. There will be no service on Sundays and bank holidays.

High Peak Buses says it will be providing cross town links in the morning and late afternoon.

High Peak MP Robert Largan is fighting the shake-up and has launched a petition to save the service.

He said: “The 185/186 is a vital lifeline for many Buxton residents, especially in Fairfield and Harpur Hill. With all the new houses being built in the area, I believe it would be a big mistake to cut this service based on passenger numbers during a period of disruption, especially after I successfully secured an additional £47million of Government funding for a local Bus Improvement Plan.

“We must not get into a vicious circle of an unreliable service causing falling passenger numbers causing service reductions causing further falling passenger numbers causing further service reductions.”

Linda Grooby, High Peak Borough Councillor for Buxton North and East and chair of Harpur Hill Residents Association said: “I am appalled about the changes which will cut off my residents in Harpur Hill.

"I will be working closely with Robert Largan to oppose these cuts and fight to save the 185 bus.”

Sign the petition at www.robertlargan.co.uk/savethe185.

