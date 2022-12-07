The Buxton Community Clothes Bank was set up to provide clothing for adults, teenagers and children at an affordable rate and sometimes even free.

And now it will be taking over the Source Cafe on Terrace Road in Buxton from Friday December 9 to Sunday December 11 to offer help to those who may be struggling this winter.

Founder Ruth Eyre said: “Since we set up in March we have helped 450 people with clothes which is great and also a little bit sad there are 450 people in the High Peak who are struggling so much they have had to turn to a clothing bank.

Founder of the Buxton Community Clothing Ruth Eyre says the group will be having a three day selling event next weekend to help people out before Christmas. Picture Jason Chadwick.

“But this isn’t charity, this is community - the community helping the community.”

Despite helping such large numbers Ruth says the clothing bank is still based out of the top floor of her home, which she admits is not the best solution.

She said: “It’s not ideal. The aim of the project is to support as many people as possible so we are having a shopping event where people can pop in whenever they like and don’t need an appointment.”

The shopping event will be selling Christmas jumpers, gifts, board games and toys as well as school uniforms.

Ruth said: “Christmas is an expensive time and for some there are people who are really worried about how they are going to afford it.

“We are selling things that can provide that Christmas magic but on a budget and we are saying pay what you feel so if people can’t afford we won’t charge them.”

Ruth says she has struggled financially in her life and now wants to do the right thing to help others in need.

She said: “As the cost of living crisis continues we are seeing more working people as well as people on benefits coming to see us.

“We are also helping a lot of families with children as children grow so quickly that they are struggling to keep them in clothes which fit."

Ruth added she is proud is belong to a community which in recent months has also stepped up to set up a baby bank.