How to get train tickets from the High Peak for just £1 as Northern announces huge flash sale

Over 1,000,000 tickets for journeys across the north of England are on offer during the sale with £1 fares available on bookings made online or through the Northern app, whilst stocks last, for travel between Tuesday September 6 and Thursday, October 20.

Tickets went on sale at 10am today (Tuesday August 30) at: www.northernrailway.co.uk.

Mark Powles, customer and commercial director at Northern, said: “This is our way of helping to extend the summer holiday feeling by a further six weeks - getting people through until the start of the October half term.

Northern has launched a huge flash sale with journeys available for just £1. Photo - Northern

“Whether it’s for a weekend in the historic city of Chester, a night out in Newcastle; a day at the seaside in Scarborough or a walking holiday in the Lake District – these fares will get you where you want to be for less.

“Tickets are on a first come, first served basis – so those looking to take advantage of these great £1 fares should book early to avoid disappointment. When they’re gone, they’re gone.”

The £1 promotional tickets must be booked seven days in advance of travel and are only available online, via Northern’s app and website.

The £1 sale fares are spread across Northern’s nearly 2,000 services a day – with between 5-10% of service capacity up for grabs at the ‘flash sale’ rate. Some peak time services are excluded – as are those that are already expected to be busy in line with events across the region.