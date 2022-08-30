Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The casualty was transported by air to the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield.

At 6.15pm on Sunday, August 28, the Edale Mountain Rescue Team (EMRT) were called to reports of an injured climber in the Froggatt area.

An EMRT spokesperson said: “The climber had taken a significant fall and sustained multiple fractures. The team were mobilised and soon on scene, where the climber was assessed for their injuries – and any possible further injuries – before being giving strong analgesia.

“Due to the nature of their injuries and the need for a quick evacuation, we requested the assistance of the Air Ambulance Service.

