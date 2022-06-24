High Peak MP seeks urgent talks with bus operator over service cuts

It was announced last week that from Sunday, July 10, a new timetable will come into effect for the 61, 185, 186, 199 and Trans Peak services run by High Peak Buses.

Changes to the 61 route between Glossop and Buxton will be minimal, as will 185 and 186 services in Buxton, but the 199 service will be drastically reduced with buses no longer running from Stockport to Manchester Airport after 7.30pm.

The Trans Peak service which covers Buxton, Bakewell, Matlock, Matlock Bath, Belper and Derby will see most journeys between Derby and Matlock withdrawn along with revised times being introduced between Matlock and Buxton.

Robert Largan MP is to press for a rethink on bus service cuts.

Mr Largan said: “Since being elected, I have consistently campaigned for better bus services in the High Peak. This is a step in the wrong direction, timed perfectly to disrupt local people’s holiday plans.

“I have written to High Peak Buses to request an urgent meeting to discuss the proposed service reductions.”

The bus company has said the cuts are due to low passenger numbers making the service economically unviable – no doubt exacerbated by soaring fuel prices.

The situation also arises following the Government’s decision in April to allocate Derbyshire less than half of its requested funding for its bus service improvement plan – having cut a promise of £3billion nationwide to £1.4billion.

At the time, Ed Fordham, leader of the county council’s Liberal Democrat Group, warned: “Achieving £47million sounds like a success, but the truth is it will lead to cuts and bus routes being axed.

“More and more villages will be inaccessible on public transport and options will be limited to local people. This is a real example where the underfunding of local government will lead directly to poorer services across Derbyshire.

“I am worried for the next stage – no matter how this is dressed up, this will lead directly to a reduction in bus services across Derbyshire.”

Revised timetables for the High Peak services can be found at www.highpeakbuses.com/bus-services.