Major shake-up for bus routes across the High Peak

High Peak Buses has announced changes to a number of services which from Sunday July, 10.

Nikos Ntalampiras, operations manager for High Peak Buses said: “We monitor our local bus service network at regular intervals and during recent monitoring we have become aware that patronage numbers on a number of local bus services has declined to a level where the service could no longer be sustained on a commercial basis.”

There are four services which will be impacted during the shake-up; the Trans Peak, the 61, the 185/186 and the 199.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cuts to bus services in the Buxton area will come into force on July 10, 2022.

The Trans Peak service which covers Buxton, Bakewell, Matlock, Matlock Bath, Belper and Derby will see most journeys between Derby and Matlock being withdrawn due to low usage along with revised times being introduced between Matlock and Buxton.

Connections can be made at Matlock with rail services through to /from Derby or service 6 operated by Trent Buses.

The 61 service which goes from Buxton through New Mills and on to Glossop will be retimed and High Peak buses say most journeys will interwork with the Trans Peak service along with a new timetable being introduced to assist in reliability.

There is some good news for those who use the 185/186 route which travels between Burlow, Harpur Hill, Buxton and Fairfield Estate.

Nikos said: “In response to customer requests we will introduce a loop of Ashbourne Road and Harpur Hill to serve new developments in the area.”

However the Saturday service will be reduced to hourly buses on the route.

There will also be changes on the Skyline 199 which goes all the way from Buxton, to Chapel-en-le-Frith, Whaley Bridge, Stockport and on to Manchester airport.

High Peak Buses has changed the timetable meaning journeys after 7.30pm will no longer run between Stockport and Manchester Airport.

These changes come just months after three routes also have the timetable revised back in early spring with High Peak stating some of those were due to driver shortages.

How will the bus changes impact you? Email [email protected]