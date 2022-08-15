High Peak MP seeks bus service guarantees amid Greater Manchester shake-up

High Peak MP Robert Largan is seeking assurances that two key bus connections to the High Peak will not be cut as transport planners in Greater Manchester embark on a major shake-up of services.

By Ed Dingwall
Monday, 15th August 2022, 5:19 pm

The city-region’s Labour mayor Andy Burnham intends to bring bus services under public control with a new franchising system to simplify fares and improve connections within the city and to outlying communities.

The final legal challenge from private operators was rejected on July 25, leaving Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) free to press ahead – but that has prompted speculation about the axing or downgrading of individual routes.

Big changes are coming down the road for bus services in the Manchester region.

Last week Mr Largan has responded to passenger concerns and sought clarification from operator Stagecoach regarding the 358 route from Hayfield to Stockport, via New Mills and Marple, and the 237 from Glossop to Ashton, via Hadfield and Tintwistle.

He said: “I am pleased that Stagecoach have confirmed they intend to apply to continue running the 358 and 237 bus routes under the new franchising model.

“I’m very pleased that current indications are that the 358 and 237 services will continue past the end of October, and I will be doing everything I can before then to ensure this happens without a reduction in service.”

The company also explained how it is working in partnership with TfGM and Derbyshire County Council to develop a new integrated bus network.

Mr Largan added: “Nevertheless, I have requested an urgent meeting with TfGM to garner more information and seek reassurances that the frequency of these two critical services won’t be reduced, as they are utterly relied upon by local residents, who have no viable alternatives.”

