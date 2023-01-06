News you can trust since 1852
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

End in sight for new Fairfield A6 roundabout in Buxton

The new multi-million pound roundabout on Fairfeild Common has ‘overcome a number of challenges’ but works are almost complete.

By Lucy Ball
1 hour ago - 2 min read
Updated 6th Jan 2023, 2:18pm
Work at the new Fairfield roundabout
Work at the new Fairfield roundabout

The final touches to Buxton’s newest roundabout are underway including ecology works and the removal of the site compound.

The finish date for the roundabout was pushed back by High Peak Borough Council and it was said it would be ready before Christmas.

A monthly update issued by High Peak Borough Council on the progress of the roundabout notes that during November and December contractors on site, Galliford, had been able to overcome a number of challenges and complete the works as planned.

Council Leader, Councillor Anthony Mckeown, said: “I’d like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding whilst these works have been taking place. The onsite team have worked hard to complete this project as quickly as possible and I’m pleased that it was more or less finished before the end of the year.

Most Popular

“The final phase of the works are the various ecology enhancements that will be put in place – an aspect of the project that I’m sure people will welcome."

The roundabout will provide access to land at Hogshaw and Waterswallows Dale Lane so new homes can be built. These housing sites, and the proposal to build the roundabout, form part of the housing delivery policies within the council’s adopted High Peak Local Plan.

Government-backed housing organisation Homes England is providing two-thirds of the £3m total cost of the project, with the remainder being met by developers.

Read More
Last ditch plea to keep Whaley Bridge carnival alive

The monthly newsletter states there is still some work outstanding.

It notes now we are in the year contractors will be focusing on installing a new traffic signal crossing point, completing the remaining footpaths, installing new high friction surfacing, as well as seeding the new topsoil and tree planting.

Once the compound site has been fully removed the areas will be reinstated back to grass with a wild flower mix and ecology and biodiversity enhancements will also be completed.

These include exposing the stone on east embankments and creating a stumpery.

Councillor Mckeown added: “We are also going to work with the Buxton-Oignies twinning association on naming the roundabout after our twin town in France to replicate the Buxton-named roundabout in Oignies and highlight the strong and long standing relationship between our two communities.”

"In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together." – Phil Bramley, editor.