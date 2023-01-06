Work at the new Fairfield roundabout

The final touches to Buxton’s newest roundabout are underway including ecology works and the removal of the site compound.

The finish date for the roundabout was pushed back by High Peak Borough Council and it was said it would be ready before Christmas.

A monthly update issued by High Peak Borough Council on the progress of the roundabout notes that during November and December contractors on site, Galliford, had been able to overcome a number of challenges and complete the works as planned.

Council Leader, Councillor Anthony Mckeown, said: “I’d like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding whilst these works have been taking place. The onsite team have worked hard to complete this project as quickly as possible and I’m pleased that it was more or less finished before the end of the year.

“The final phase of the works are the various ecology enhancements that will be put in place – an aspect of the project that I’m sure people will welcome."

The roundabout will provide access to land at Hogshaw and Waterswallows Dale Lane so new homes can be built. These housing sites, and the proposal to build the roundabout, form part of the housing delivery policies within the council’s adopted High Peak Local Plan.

Government-backed housing organisation Homes England is providing two-thirds of the £3m total cost of the project, with the remainder being met by developers.

The monthly newsletter states there is still some work outstanding.

It notes now we are in the year contractors will be focusing on installing a new traffic signal crossing point, completing the remaining footpaths, installing new high friction surfacing, as well as seeding the new topsoil and tree planting.

Once the compound site has been fully removed the areas will be reinstated back to grass with a wild flower mix and ecology and biodiversity enhancements will also be completed.

These include exposing the stone on east embankments and creating a stumpery.

Councillor Mckeown added: “We are also going to work with the Buxton-Oignies twinning association on naming the roundabout after our twin town in France to replicate the Buxton-named roundabout in Oignies and highlight the strong and long standing relationship between our two communities.”