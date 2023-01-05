A public meeting is being held at Whaley Bridge Bowling Club on Tuesday January, 10 at 7.30pm to see if there is enough support for the traditional carnival to continue this year.

Chair of the trustees for the carnival, John Barnes, said: “We are at a cross roads now.

"The carnival has not gone ahead since 2019, it didn’t return last year when other carnivals across the borough did and I would really hate to see it lost but we need the younger generation to step up and take in on.

Whaley Bridge Carnival Parade 2018

"I’m 82 I can’t do this forever but there didn’t seem to be enough support to make it happen last year."Last year Tony Mackey, who took over the running of the carnival in 1975, passed away and John thought the summer celebration would have been a great time for the community to pay their respects and continue the carnival in his name but it did not go ahead.

John said: “We want to pass the baton on but if the event isn’t going ahead this year it will it ever go ahead again?”The meeting aims to bring people together who would like to see the carnival and rose queen go ahead.

For the first couple of years John and the other trustees will be there to offer guidance and help the new leaders on their way.

Whaley Bridge Carnival Parade 2018

John said: “I’m doing everything I can to make this carnival happen.

"I know the road will be closed in a few weeks with the railway bridge repairs so I’ve organised this meeting before the closure to try and make it as easy as possible for people to attend.”

If there is not enough support for the carnival to continue John says the money in the charity fund and the emergency fund will be split between local good causes.

The buildings and the floats which are also owned by the carnival will also be sold off.

Whaley Bridge Carnival Sarah Phythian, left and husband Pete join up with Janice Day and Kerry Andrew at the carnival on Saturday.

John added: “This is our last ditch attempt, our last plea.

"Please come and help the carnival continue, it’s such a wonderful tradition and one I would be really sad to lose forever.”

A meeting is being held to gauge opinion on the future of Whaley Bridge Carnival, Gena Slater and Lynne Mounsey at the Bowling Club where the meeting will be held

